Turks vandalize building of the Consulate General of Armenia in Lion

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Turks have vandalized the building of the Consulate General of Armenia in Lion, ARMENPRESS reports reporter of France 24 Achren Verdian wrote on his Facebook page, posting a photo.

''A new anti-Armenian writing has appeared on the wall of the Consulate General of Armenia in Lion, where it reminds about the Armenian Genocide, as well as the faithfulness of the ‘'Grey Wolves'' organization to Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan'', Verdian wrote.

Earlier, the Turks vandalized the Armenian Genocide monument in Lion.