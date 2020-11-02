Erdoğan more dangerous for world than COVID-19 – erstwhile close ally of Erdoğan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Former Prime Minister of Turkey, erstwhile close ally of Erdoğan Ahmet Davutoğlu says Erdoğan is more dangerous for the world than COVID-19, ARMENPRESS reports the National News informed.

''Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pose more danger to the world than the coronavirus pandemic. Dictatorship is the greatest threat for Europe and the world, led by populist leaders like Mr. Erdoğan. As long as our people are suffering, as long as there is deep-rooted corruption and the dignity of our country is insulted abroad, we will continue to call for extraordinary elections'', Ahmet Davutoğlu said in a meeting with the members of the party led by him.