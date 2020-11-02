Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-11-20

YEREVAN, 2 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.16 drams to 493.76 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.29 drams to 574.79 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 6.15 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.97 drams to 637.49 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 192.97 drams to 29873.9 drams. Silver price up by 9.80 drams to 375.04 drams. Platinum price down by 122.57 drams to 13525.29 drams.





