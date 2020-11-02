French Interior Minister to visit Russia to discuss terrorism, radicalism

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is due to pay a visit to Russia in the near future, reports TASS.

“Several days ago I had a meeting with Russia’s Ambassador to France [Alexey Meshkov] and in the coming days I will arrive in Russia for a visit”, Darmanin said.

“Terrorism has various forms, and the claims that terrorism in France is carried out exclusively by foreigners, and if we close the borders, we will protect our country, are not right”, the minister said, reminding that many crimes in France have been carried out by radical Islamists who live in France for years.

The minister said 22 out of the latest 32 terrorists have been citizens of France.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan