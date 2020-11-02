West should have common approach over terrorists, expert on international studies

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The recent attacks on churches in different European cities, the threats addressed to Christians is a great provocation, expert on international studies Vahram Petrosyan told a press conference in Armenpress, stating that Turkey is seeking to carry out its expansion under the religious flag.

“Turkey is submitting an application of a regional power, and it needs the religious factor for that expansion. The task of the international community is not to allow any conflict to move on under a religious flag. In the context of the Karabakh conflict we have always stated that giving a religious coloring is a dangerous situation”, he said.

According to the expert, the Europe today doesn’t perceive these dangers. He says there is no common policy in Europe on religious, migration matters.

“The European Union doesn’t have a common policy and we see that those attacks, it seems, have become the problem of France, the problem of Germany, depending on where the migrants have come from. Here a common approach is needed, otherwise this powerful wave will spread. Turkey is not considering these steps a coincidence”, he added.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan