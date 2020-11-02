Azeri military resumes attacking civilians, bombs Martuni and Martakert with air strikes

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The peaceful settlements of Artsakh have come under Azerbaijani missile attacks overnight November 1-2 and continue being hit throughout November 2.

The State Service of Emergency Situations said the towns of Martuni and Martakert and nearby villages are especially under heavy bombing. “In addition to missiles fired from Grad and Smerch multiple rocket launchers, the Azerbaijani military is also using air force here,” the service said, adding that there are no victims so far.

The situation is relatively calm in the other settlements.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan