Russian deputy FM comments on US proposal to deploy Scandinavian peacekeepers in Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Federation doesn’t have enough information about the US proposal to deploy Scandinavian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said, adding that in any case the standards should be agreed with the conflicting sides.

“The necessary criteria for all possible mechanisms should be agreed in consultations with the conflicting sides”, the Russian deputy FM said.

Asked whether Moscow is aware of this proposal of the US, he said it is aware as much as the reporters.

The US suggests deployment of Scandinavian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh, United States National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said in a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community in Los Angeles on October 30. “Any armed peacekeeping force should not involve Minsk Group Co-chair countries, including the USA, or neighboring countries. Any sort of Turkish mediation or peacekeeping role is not acceptable for the USA, as well as Armenia. We believe both sides should accept Scandinavian peacekeepers and we are working with the Scandinavian governments to put together a peacekeeping force that could be deployed in the region to keep the ceasefire”, Robert O'Brien said.

