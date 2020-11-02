Involvement of terrorists in aggression against Artsakh a threat to international security- Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The involvement of foreign mercenaries and terrorists in the aggression against Artsakh is a threat not only to the security of Artsakh and Armenia, but also the international security, and this issue should become a subject of international investigation, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.

“Let’s record that Azerbaijan, having a population of 10 million and huge oil revenues, admitted after July 2020 that it is incapable of solving its security issues on its own and applied to the help of thousands of mercenaries, the comprehensive evidence of which we already have”, the PM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan