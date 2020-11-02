Azeri attempts to advance on Shushi thwarted – Artsakh military

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces have again used virtually their entire arsenal against Artsakh, the spokesperson of the Artsakh Defense Army Suren Sarumyan said on November 2.

“By attacking several parts of the Defense Army positions the Azerbaijani forces also attempted to advance. All attempts to advance were thwarted – our reconnaissance measures detected all these columns and they were eliminated, thus the adversary’s attempts to advance were thwarted. These attempts were mostly in the direction of Shushi, however generally the situation was tense along the entire frontline. In addition, the adversary again attempted to use unmanned aerial vehicles near Stepanakert city, but these drones were shot down by the Artsakh air defense forces,” Sarumyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan