Artsakh volunteer troops kill 20 Turkish special operations force fighters in close-quarters battle

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has awarded volunteer troops for their “invaluable role” in defending the country against the Turkish-Azeri aggression.

The troops from the Shahen Meghryan Volunteer Detachment (named after Hero of Artsakh Shahen Meghryan) engaged in close-quarters combat with a 22-man Turkish special operations task force near the village of Avetaranots in Askeran, Artsakh. The volunteers neutralized 20 Turkish commandos during the defensive operations which took place recently. “The commander says they could’ve neutralized the remaining two if they wanted to, but didn’t, so that they could flee and tell their own troops what they have witnessed,” Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan commented.

The President met with the fighters from the Shahen Meghryan and Vladimir Balayan Voluteer Detachments and awarded them.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan