Moment of Pashinyan’s request to Putin was chosen based on military situation, says Deputy PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The moment of Armenia asking Russia for support was chosen based on the military situation, the Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan said at a news briefing.

“At a given point in time the accumulation and military deployment showed that it would be right to apply to Russia at that given moment. Perhaps there was a situation which was found to be a threat and danger, including for the borders of Armenia,” Grigoryan said, adding that the authorities had analyzed that step and the situation.

He said the analyses of the military are of great importance in this context.

On October 31, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking to urgently launch consultations to determine the types and volume of support that the Russian Federation can provide to the Republic of Armenia to ensure its security, on the basis of the allied relations between Armenia and Russia and Article 2 of the 1997 August 29 Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, given that combat actions are nearing the Armenian borders.

In response, Russia said it would provide all necessary assistance if the fighting reaches the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan