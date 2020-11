Syrian militant-mercenary remanded into custody in Armenia on terror charges

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian authorities have placed the arrested Syrian mercenary militant, Mehrab Muhammad Al-Shkheir under pre-trial detention on charges of international terrorism, among others.

Mehrab Muhammad Al-Shkheir, a citizen of Syria, testified that he was recruited by Suleyman Shah Brigade commander Abu Hamsha and taken via Turkey to Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan