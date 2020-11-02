Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

2 churches burn in 'very suspicious' fires in Ontario, Canada

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Two churches roughly 10 minutes away from each other in southwestern Ontario, Canada went up in flames early Sunday morning, prompting an investigation by police into the “very suspicious” fires, CBC reported.

Shortly after midnight, firefighters responded to the first fire at South Caradoc United Church on Muncey Road, in Strathroy-Caradoc, and only hours later the emergency crews were called to St. Andrew's Anglican Church on Chippewa Road in Muncey, Ont.  The second church was completely destroyed.

