Death toll in Turkey earthquake rises to 79

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The death toll of the earthquake that happened in Turkey’s Izmir increased to 79, TASS reports citing Turkish emergency Directorate.

“A total of 79 our citizens have died; 743 people out of 962 injured have been released, 219 people remain in hospitals”, the Directorate said.

Previously, the Directorate reported 76 deaths.

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake was registered at sea, 19 km northwest of Samos Island. Underground shocks collapsed at least 20 houses in Izmir; some damage has also been caused to the Greek city of Neon Karlovasi.