Artsakh repels attacking Azeri tank formation as combat actions continue

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Combat actions of various intensity continued at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan frontline overnight November 1-2 as the Azerbaijani military continue carrying out attacks, the Defense Army of Artsakh said. In some directions the Artsakh Defense Army said its units discovered and neutralized Azerbaijani military columns.

“[Azerbaijan] continued striking peaceful settlements with rocket-artillery. At the south-eastern direction [Azerbaijan] attempted to advance armored equipment to the frontline. The Defense Army countermeasures eliminated one Azerbaijani tank, and the other tanks retreated. At this moment the tactical situation is under the control of the Defense Army,” the Defense Army said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan