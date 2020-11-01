Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 November

Azerbaijan’s air forces continues bombing of Artsakh’s cities

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Martuni city of Artsakh has been bombed by the armed forces of Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the State Service of the Emergency Situation of Artsakh.

‘’Today military aviation was used once again, resulting in devastations and inflicting material damage to the civilian population. In other settlements the situation is relatively calm’’, reads the statement.





