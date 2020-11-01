Azerbaijan’s air forces continues bombing of Artsakh’s cities
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Martuni city of Artsakh has been bombed by the armed forces of Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the State Service of the Emergency Situation of Artsakh.
‘’Today military aviation was used once again, resulting in devastations and inflicting material damage to the civilian population. In other settlements the situation is relatively calm’’, reads the statement.
