Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

No notable changes of positions take place on the frontline – MoD

No notable changes of positions take place on the frontline – MoD

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani armed forces, reinforced by terrorist groups, continued attacks in different directions of Artsakh-Azerbaijan front line on November 1, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’Attacks mainly were in small groups, they were mainly local clashes, I some places artillery was used, in some places also air force was used.

Actually, during the entire day no notable changes of positions took place in any direction’’, Hovhannisyan said, adding that the clashes still continue.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration