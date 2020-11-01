No notable changes of positions take place on the frontline – MoD

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani armed forces, reinforced by terrorist groups, continued attacks in different directions of Artsakh-Azerbaijan front line on November 1, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’Attacks mainly were in small groups, they were mainly local clashes, I some places artillery was used, in some places also air force was used.

Actually, during the entire day no notable changes of positions took place in any direction’’, Hovhannisyan said, adding that the clashes still continue.