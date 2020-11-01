Aliyev's position on NK conflict settlement led to war – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The policy of Nagorno Karaakh conflict settlement pursued by official Baku was based on the logic that any solution should be acceptable only for Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

''I have said that we must find a solution to the conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh that is acceptable to the people of Armenia, to the people of Karabakh and to the people of Azerbaijan. And, yes, I am the first leader involved in the negotiation process, to say that any solution to the conflict must be acceptable to the other side as well. But why didn't we go further that way? Because the President of Azerbaijan refused to adopt the same approach to the resolution . Because they based their stance on the logic that any solution to the issue should only be acceptable to the people of Azerbaijan. This is the position that has led to such a situation'', Pashinyan said.

He added that Armenia has always been ready for a compromise. ''I said on October 26 that Armenia, yes, is ready for compromises. Compromises are always painful. But that is the whole issue, what does compromise mean? Compromise means the willingness to step back from a threshold you have set, that is, the willingness to lower the benchmark you have set. However, when Armenia accepts to lower the bar to create a mutually acceptable framework, that becomes unacceptable for Azerbaijan, and the latter demands even more'', Pashinyan added.