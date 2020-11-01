Azerbaijan transfers body of Artsakh's civilian to Armenian side

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The body of civilian Misha Melkumyan, 84, who had been taken hostage by the Azerbaijani side, has been transferred to the Armenian side with the assistance of the ICRC, Zara Amatuni, head of the communication programs of the ICRC delegation in Yerevan, told ARMENPRESS.

''With the support of the Red Cross the body of the elderly citizen has been transferred to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan'', Amatuni said.

Earlier on October 29, the Azerbaijani authorities spread disinformation claiming that the Armenian side refused to accept Melkumyan from the Azeris. The Armenian Human Rights Defender investigated and debunked the Azeri allegations. The investigation revealed that according to medical conclusions Melkumyan’s deteriorated health hindered the organization of his transfer and would’ve been unsafe for him, and the Azeri authorities were well aware of the issue. The Armenian authorities had expressed readiness to organize Melkumyan’s transfer as soon as his health condition would allow it.