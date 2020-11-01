Pashinyan conditions ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani-Turkish ambition to continue war

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire agreements three times following waging a full-fledged war against Artsakh because both Azerbaijan and Turkey announce that they are not planning to stop hostilities, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in an interview with Al-Jazeera.

''Azerbaijan and Turkey, in fact, have declared that they are not going to stop hostilities. If we go back to the public statements, we will see why the hostilities do not stop. Because we recorded the facts, and it is now an internationally recognized fact, for example, that Turkey transferred mercenaries from Syria to Azerbaijan to launch an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh.

And these terrorists are not transported to these regions for peace or a ceasefire. Terrorists and mercenaries are being transferred to wage war’', Pashinyan said.