Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

Armenian forces destroy Azerbaijani unit, confiscate commander's vehicle

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian forces in Artsakh have destroyed an Azerbaijani unit and confiscated the vehicle of the commander of the unit, ARMENPRESS reports banak.info informs, releasing a footage.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


