Artsakh downs two Azerbaijani drones

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The air defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh have destroyed two drones near Artsakh's capital Stepanakert, ARMENPRESS wasinformed from the Facebook page of the Defense Army.





