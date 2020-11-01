Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

Russian Embassy in Armenia denies information about the death of two Russian border guards

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Embassy in Armenia denies the information about the death of two Russian border guards.

''In response to the media inquiries about the ''information'' of the death of two Russian border guards spread by a number of sources, we inform that the information does not correspond to the reality. We urge media representatives to be cautious and reasonable over such informational illiteracy'', ARMENPRESS reports the Facebook page of the Embassy said.





