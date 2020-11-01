Nagorno Karabakh inside Azerbaijan means Nagorno Karabakh without Armenians – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) inside Azerbaijan means Nagorno Karabakh without Armenians, means ethnic cleansings. Armenians believe that under such circumstances the principal of ''remedial secession '' should be applied and the international community should recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said in an interview with Al-Jazeera.

Speaking about the recognition of Nagorno Karabakh's independence by Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan said that it is in the agenda of Armenia and Armenia can do it at any moment. Pashinyan highlighted that the other representatives f the international community should recognize the independence of Artsakh. ''And we think that today this issue is more than urgent and the existing situation over Nagorno Karabakh, considering the irrefutable fact that Nagorno Karabakh inside Azerbaijan means Nagorno Karabakh without Armenians, means ethnic cleansings, we think that ''remedial secession'' principle should be applied and the international community should recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh'', PM Pashinyan emphasized.