Air raid siren activated in Artsakh's Stepanakert, explosions are heard – DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Air raid siren is activated in Artsakh's capital Stepanakert, a number of explosions were heard, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs from Stepanakert.

18:38 – The State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh informed ARMENPRESS that the air defense units of Artsakh have destroyed an Azerbaijani drone.

18:49 - Air raid siren in Stepanakert deactivated.