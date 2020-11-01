Azerbaijan targets fire engine in Artsakh, no casualties

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani-Turkish forces continue targeting not only civilian settlements and residents, but also the State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh. ARMENPRESS was informed from the State Service that this time fire engine was targeted at Askeran region.

''The rescue workers were on a humanitarian mission of transporting drinking water to the civilians of the region. A rocket from an UAV dropped just on the fire engine. Fortunately, the staff has not been damaged'', the State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh said, adding that since the first days of the war Azerbaijan rescuers on humanitarian mission have been under target.