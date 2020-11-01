Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

Azerbaijan targets fire engine in Artsakh, no casualties

Azerbaijan targets fire engine in Artsakh, no casualties

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani-Turkish forces continue targeting not only civilian settlements and residents, but also the State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh. ARMENPRESS was informed from the State Service that this time fire engine was targeted at Askeran region.

''The rescue workers were on a humanitarian mission of transporting drinking water to the civilians of the region. A rocket from an UAV dropped just on the fire engine. Fortunately, the staff has not been damaged'', the State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh said, adding that since the first days of the war Azerbaijan rescuers on humanitarian mission have been under target.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration