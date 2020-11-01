Turkey’s attitude of exploiting conflict should be countered not encouraged – Armenia FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Turkey views the Nagorno Karabakh conflict as an opportunity to project its power in yet another neighboring region - the South Caucasus, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview to Sputnik International.

“No one can assert that Turkey has been acting as an impartial or neutral player in the context of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, including Turkey itself. Turkey views this conflict as an opportunity to project its power in yet another neighbouring region - the South Caucasus - and this attitude of exploiting conflict and inflicting enormous human suffering on peoples of the region for the sake of power projection should be countered not encouraged”, the Armenian FM said.

The FM said there is overwhelming factual evidence on the presence and ongoing transfer of foreign terrorist fighters by Turkey from Syria and Libya, which is confirmed by the intelligence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries and coverage from the conflict zone itself.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan