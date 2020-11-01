Artsakh releases details from another failed Azerbaijani offensive

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh predicted the possible actions of the Azerbaijani side, destroyed their columns and manpower at the same place, spokesperson of the defense ministry of Artsakh Suren Sarumyan said in a statement.

“Last night the enemy tried to attack along the entire frontline. The attempts were especially intense in the directions of Martuni and Shushi. In the direction of Martuni, the units of the Defense Army made tactical maneuvers to create more advantageous conditions for fighting on the frontline, which is a part of the strategy.

In the second direction, the Defense Army predicted the possible actions of the enemy and destroyed their columns and manpower at the same place. From now on, the Azeris can call this place "Hell's Gorge" because they had a lot of losses and their plans completely failed.

Right now, the units of the Defense Army confidently stand on their positions, controlling the operative-tactical situation and ready to stop all the attacks of the enemy”, the spokesperson said.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan