$100 dollars for each beheaded infidel: Shocking testimony of detained Syrian mercenary in Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The second Syrian militant who was captured by the Artsakh Defense Army most recently is identified as Yusuf Alaabet al Haj, born 1988, in the village of Ziyadiya of Syria's Idlib. He was fighting as a mercenary for Azerbaijan.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan released a video from the questioning.

“According to the militant, he was promised a monthly 2000 dollar payment for fighting against “kafirs” in Artsakh, and an extra 100 dollar for each beheaded “kafir”, Stepanyan said.

Kafir is an Arabic term meaning infidel.

