Turks vandalize Armenian Genocide Memorial in Lyon, France

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Turks have vandalized the Armenian Genocide Memorial in the French city of Lyon, the Office of Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs said on Facebook, releasing respective photos.

On October 29 Turkish mobs went to the streets of Lyon threatening the Armenian community.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





