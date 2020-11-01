‘An international criminal network’-Pashinyan on involvement of mercenaries in aggression against NK

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that there is complete and comprehensive evidence that thousands of mercenaries have been recruited in Syria, transported by Turkey to Azerbaijan for fighting against Artsakh.

The PM shared on Facebook the video from the questioning of a mercenary-terrorist by the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

“This is an international criminal network, and its discovery cannot remain without consequence. There will be new evidence in the nearest future”, the PM said.

Syrian militant detained in Armenia says Suleyman-Shah chief Abu Hamsha brought them via Turkey

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan