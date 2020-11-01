Death toll in Azerbaijani military rises to 6997

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in the Azerbaijani military as a result of the large-scale aggression launched against Artsakh since September 27 has reached 6997, the Armenian Unified Info Center reports.

As for the military equipment, the losses of the Azerbaijani side include 241 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 25 warplanes, 669 armored equipment and 6 TOS launchers.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan