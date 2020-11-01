Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

Artsakh detains another terrorist group-affiliated foreign militant fighting for Azeris

Artsakh detains another terrorist group-affiliated foreign militant fighting for Azeris

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh captured another foreign militant fighter from an international terrorist organization who was fighting from the Azerbaijani side.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said they will release additional information soon.

The Artsakh troops had captured a Syrian militant earlier on October 30 as well. The fighter, identified as Mihirab Muhammad Al Shayir, born March 5, 1975, originally from Hama, Syria, testified that he was recruited by Turkey and sent to Azerbaijan together with 250 other militant-mercenaries. On October 31, the Armenian authorities placed Al Shayir under arrest on charges of international terrorism, gross violations of international humanitarian law norm during armed conflicts (murder, attacking civilians, indiscriminate attacks), and his participation in a military conflict as a mercenary.

 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration