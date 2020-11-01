Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

Johnson & Johnson to support those impacted by NK conflict

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Johnson & Johnson, an American medical device company, will support those impacted by the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“Johnson & Johnson can confirm all of our fundraising initiatives to support those impacted by the current conflict in Artsakh will be given to The Red Cross to distribute to those in need from all sides of the conflict”, the company said on Twitter.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan




