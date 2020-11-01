Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

Turkish FM again visits Azerbaijan “to discuss developments in Nagorno Karabakh”

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has again departed for Azerbaijan.

“We are again in Baku,” the Turkish FM tweeted.

“We are going to discuss the recent developments in Nagorno Karabakh.”

