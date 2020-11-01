Martuni residents unharmed from latest Azeri bombing

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The residents of the town of Martuni and nearby villages are unharmed from the latest Azerbaijani bombardment, Martuni mayor Vadim Danielyan told ARMENPRESS. “The town was bombarded from 3 o’clock in the night until the morning. At this moment it’s calm. A civilian building was destroyed. Fortunately there are no victims among the peaceful population,” he said, presenting updates as of 10:50.

He said there is power outage in the town. The gas supply is partially interrupted, but water supply proceeds normally.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan