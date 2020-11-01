Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

‘World needs to understand it’s the Erdoğan regime creating conflict’ – Turkish basketball player

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Enes Kanter, a professional basketball player of Turkish origin, commented on the conflicts provoked by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan against different nations, including Armenians.  

“Terrorism has a new face. 31 conflicts with 10 countries in 10 years”, the basketball player said, publishing the flags of different countries, including Armenia.

“The world needs to understand it’s NOT Turkey, it’s the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan regime creating conflict. Let’s stop this Dictatorship and start building peace”, he said.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan




