Azerbaijani advancement attempts in Avetaranots-Sghnakh direction repelled by Artsakh Defense Army

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The battles in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone continued at night in the south-western, south-eastern and northern directions, the Defense Army of Artsakh reports.

In addition to the military operations, the Azerbaijani forces continued targeting the peaceful settlements, in particular launching missile, artillery strikes at Martuni town, the city of Shushi and Karin Tak village.

The Defense Army units carried out targeted strikes on the firing positions of the adversary working on the aforementioned directions.

The Azerbaijani forces attempted to move to the Avetaranots-Sghnakh direction with nearly 10 vehicles, but were destroyed and repelled by the Defense Army forces, suffering huge losses.

“In the morning the Azerbaijani side resumed the offensive, at the same time continuing to shell the peaceful settlements with missile. The Defense Army keeps full control along the entire frontline, keeping under control all movements of the adversary and launching counterstrikes if necessary”, the statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan