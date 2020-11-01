Azerbaijan uses air force, heavy rocket launchers in renewed bombing of towns, villages in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military continued targeting civilian settlements of Artsakh, bombarding the town of Martuni and nearby villages overnight October 31 – November 1 with air force.

The State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh said heavy damages occurred in the city.

“The [Azerbaijani] atrocity resumed at sunrise again in the direction of Martuni. At night, the villages at the upper subregion of Askeran were bombarded. The Azeri military bombarded the Avetaranots and Sznek villages using Grad and Smerch multiple rocket launchers,” the service said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan