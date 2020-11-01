LIVE UPDATES: Explosions in Stepanakert City
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Explosions were heard in Stepanakert City in the morning of November 1.
ARMENPRESS correspondent reports hearing around 6 explosions amid activated air raid sirens.
10:05 - Air raid sirens deactivated
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
