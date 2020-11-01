Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

LIVE UPDATES: Explosions in Stepanakert City

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Explosions were heard in Stepanakert City in the morning of November 1.

ARMENPRESS correspondent reports hearing around 6 explosions amid activated air raid sirens.

10:05 - Air raid sirens deactivated

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan




