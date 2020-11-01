Artsakh civilian death toll reaches 45

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The civilian death toll in Artsakh as a result of the ongoing Azerbaijani attacks has reached 45 as of October 31, the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh reported citing updated data from fact finding missions.

The 45 civilians who were killed in Azeri bombardments and attacks on residential areas include 7 women, 37 men and 1 minor girl. Another 141 civilians are wounded, 120 (101 men and 19 women) of whom seriously.

160 residential settlements suffered major material damages, particularly 13100 units of private real estate, 2000 units of personal property, 2700 units of infrastructures, public and industrial facilities.

