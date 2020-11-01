Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 November

Pashinyan spox warns of fake Telegram account

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. A fake account by the name of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is active on Telegram, warned the Armenian premier’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan.

“I am notifying that the account is fake and the Prime Minister doesn’t have a Telegram account,” Gevorgyan said.

