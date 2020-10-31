Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 October

Air raid siren activated in Artsakh's Stepanakert – DEVELOPING

Air raid siren activated in Artsakh's Stepanakert – DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Air raid siren is activated in Stepanakert, capital of Artsakh. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports that 3-4 explosions were heard.

23:03 - The correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs that air raid siren was deactivated, a bit later again was activated. Explosions were again heard. At the moment air raid siren is deactivated. 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration