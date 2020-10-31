Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 October

Artsakh downs Azerbaijani UAV in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The air defense units of the Defense Army of Artsakh have destroyed an Azerbaijani UAV in Stepanakert, press service official of the State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

‘’A UAV was noticed in the skies of Stepanakert. Our armed forces managed to destroy it. The UAV fell in a nearby forest’’, Tadevosyan said.





