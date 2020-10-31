Canadian FM highlights creation of ceasefire verification mechanisms

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Canada François-Philippe Champagne held a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan. ARMENPRESS reports Champagne wrote in his Twiiter page that he highlights creation of verification mechanisms.

''I exchanged views with Zohrab MNatsakanyan. The need for a ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh is urgent to stop civilian casualties and suffering. The creation of verification mechanisms by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs is a priority. We continue to call on external parties to stay out of the conflict'', the Canadian FM wrote.