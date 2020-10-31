Situation in Artsakh's cities relatively calm

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the settlements of Artsakh is relatively calm, press service official of the State Service of the Emergency Situations of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan told ARMENPRESS.

''At the moment the situation is relatively calm. Air raid siren was activated in Stepanakert, Martuni, Martakert and Shushi during the day hours, but later it ended'', he said.

Earlier today, Azerbaijan fired rockets against civilian settlements of Artsakh, including in Stepanakert, Martuni, Martakert and Shushi.