Football star Henrikh Mkhitaryan urges international community to recognize independence of Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Captain of Armenia national football team, midfielder of Italian ‘’Roma’’ Henrikh Mkhitaryan urged the international community to recognize the independence of Artsakh and the right to self-determination of the population of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports Mkhitaryan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Armenians of Artsakh want peace!

In light of the increased escalation of the conflict, as well as the continued targeting of innocent Armenian civilians and threat to their physical annihilation, we call on the international community to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and its right for self-determination'', he wrote.