Armenian FM says use of phosphorus munitions by Azerbaijan aimed at devastation of civil population

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan referred to the use of phosphorus munitions by Azerbaijan in Artsakh. ARMENPRESS reports FM Mnatsakanyan wrote in his Twitter micro blog,

‘’This time Azerbaijan used phosphorus munitions in Artsakh over forests close to residential areas with many civilians. What Azerbaijan is doing: total disrespect of its commitments, continued aggression, devastation of civilian population & use of banned weapons''.

Azerbaijan has also used cluster munitions against the cities of Artsakh.