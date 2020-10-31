Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 October

Azeris spread “ridiculously unsophisticated” claims right after phosphorus munitions proof emerged

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. Right after the Artsakh Defense Army presented evidence of Azerbaijani use of banned phosphorus munitions, the Azerbaijani government officials began “futile activities of spreading ridiculously unsophisticated statements, making unsuccessful efforts for getting away with it,” the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

Earlier Stepanyan reported that the Azerbaijani military has breached the Geneva pledge and again targeted civilian settlements, namely the town of Shushi.

