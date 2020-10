‘Azerbaijani leadership is not capable to fulfill its own commitments’ – Armenia PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The civilian population of Artsakh is the main target of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijani leadership is not capable to fulfill its own commitments, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on Twitter.

“Despite agreement reached not to target civilians and civilian infrastructure, since early morning Azerbaijan resumed bombing of Shushi and Stepanakert. Azerbaijan leadership is not capable to fulfill its own commitments and Artsakh civilian population is its main enemy and target”, the PM said.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan